Aragon (ANT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.49 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Aragon has a total market cap of $341.88 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $7.92 or 0.00012224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

