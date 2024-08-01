Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $63.30, but opened at $61.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 1,112,862 shares.

The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,313 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after buying an additional 138,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.