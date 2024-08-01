Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. 1,003,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,828. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

