Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.
Ares Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. 1,003,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,828. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.
Ares Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Capital
About Ares Capital
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Capital
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.