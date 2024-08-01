ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

