Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $285.78

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $285.78 and last traded at $285.45, with a volume of 124201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $15,428,569 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,050,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,177,000 after purchasing an additional 727,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,308,316,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,832,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,208,000 after purchasing an additional 398,350 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,624,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,206,000 after purchasing an additional 38,886 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

