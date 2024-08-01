Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.78, but opened at $28.89. Arvinas shares last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 92,567 shares.

The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 393.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

