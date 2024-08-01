Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Update

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,010,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 14,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,737.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,737.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $25,246,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Asana by 26.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 854,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,462,000 after acquiring an additional 490,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $7,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 235,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

Asana stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,344. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.53 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC raised Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

