Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.00. Ashford shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 209,000 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

