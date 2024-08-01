Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 242.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Ashland by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 122.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ashland by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ashland by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ASH opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASH

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.