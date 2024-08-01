Atrato Onsite Energy plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.37 (LON:ROOF)

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Down 1.6 %
LON:ROOF opened at GBX 69.67 ($0.90) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £104.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,770.00 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.17. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.80 ($1.04).
About Atrato Onsite Energy
