Atrato Onsite Energy plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.37 (LON:ROOF)

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

LON:ROOF opened at GBX 69.67 ($0.90) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £104.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,770.00 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.17. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.80 ($1.04).

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

