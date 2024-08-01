AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. AtriCure updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.820–0.740 EPS.

AtriCure Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.04. 1,279,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,542. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on AtriCure

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.