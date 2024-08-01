AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 240,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday.

AudioCodes Trading Up 2.4 %

AUDC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 200,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,746. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

