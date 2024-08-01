AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 92,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,837. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $333.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.88. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AudioCodes by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AudioCodes by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at $159,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

