Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,783 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 232,441 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.52. 1,288,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,603. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

