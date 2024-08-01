Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Increased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,390 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after purchasing an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.52. 1,288,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

