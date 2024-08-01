Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.12 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of ATHM stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 688,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. Autohome has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Autohome’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

