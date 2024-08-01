Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY25 guidance to $9.91-$10.10 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.910-10.100 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.47. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $269.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.64.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

