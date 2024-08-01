Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Avanos Medical updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.450 EPS.

NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 281,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,708. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

