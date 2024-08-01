Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.450 EPS.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 281,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVNS. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.