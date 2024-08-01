AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 1,647,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,290. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares in the company, valued at $117,969,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,969,948.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $154,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 758,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,524,483.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Articles

