AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,704,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,950,012 shares.The stock last traded at $8.79 and had previously closed at $8.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AVDX

AvidXchange Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.04.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $138,960.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 43,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $485,929.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,994,066.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $138,960.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,238. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,864,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,885,000 after purchasing an additional 587,692 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,785,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,508 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 14.7% during the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,164,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after purchasing an additional 277,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 6.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.