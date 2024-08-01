Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,544,957. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,113.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. 577,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

