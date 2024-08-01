AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Raised to $90.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $6,026,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.