B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.56. 6,473,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,813. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.23. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.