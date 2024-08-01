B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,801 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,973,000 after buying an additional 547,325 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,585,000 after buying an additional 405,561 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 549,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after buying an additional 281,743 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,271,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,276,000 after purchasing an additional 122,511 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. 548,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,525. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $75.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

