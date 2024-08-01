B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,557 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 4,373 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Boeing by 29.8% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,370,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,524. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

