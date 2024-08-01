B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,984,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,920,000 after buying an additional 1,602,077 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,020 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after acquiring an additional 308,117 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,632,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,154. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

