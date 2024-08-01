B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 102 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,237,877,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,401,000,000 after buying an additional 2,176,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,080,000 after purchasing an additional 837,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,272.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 434,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,946,000 after purchasing an additional 416,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $6.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $507.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Reshma Kewalramani 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,128 shares of company stock valued at $22,839,005. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

