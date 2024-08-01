B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,163 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,913,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.71, a PEG ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.