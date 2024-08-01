B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 273,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

