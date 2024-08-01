B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1,274.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $353.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.91. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.82.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,946 shares in the company, valued at $16,176,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,116 shares of company stock worth $67,657,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

