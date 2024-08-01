B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.8% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,529,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,869,000 after buying an additional 83,923 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,698,000 after acquiring an additional 95,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,026. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCI

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.