B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,997 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,671 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 614.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after buying an additional 85,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,453,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,751. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

