B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,150 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 188,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,062,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 259,138 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STEW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. 122,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $15.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, Director Thomas Jack Moore bought 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20,491.62 per share, with a total value of $29,221,050.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,655,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

