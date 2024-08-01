B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 297 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $274.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.62. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $277.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

