B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,819 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jackson Financial worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JXN opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $89.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

