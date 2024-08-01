B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.56. 3,270,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average of $152.33. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $87,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,423,324 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

