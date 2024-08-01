B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 422.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 91,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. 7,335,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,357. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

