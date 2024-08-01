B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 5.3 %

SMCI traded up $35.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $701.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,823,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $828.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $828.12.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

