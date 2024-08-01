B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Wabash National worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wabash National by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 42.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 240.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Wabash National by 5.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE WNC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 663,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $945.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Wabash National

Wabash National Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.