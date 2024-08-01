BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BAIYU Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BYU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,565. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. BAIYU has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. BAIYU had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter.

About BAIYU

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

