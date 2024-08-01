Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,500 Shares

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $24,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
BCV stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.
Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
