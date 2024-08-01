Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,500 Shares

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $24,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

BCV stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 409.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 92,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.