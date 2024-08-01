Bank of America Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Neutral

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on W

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE W traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.93. 8,377,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,989. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,788.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,788.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,949. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $142,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 38.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.5% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.