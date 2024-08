Bank of America Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Neutral

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE W traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.93. 8,377,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,989. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,788.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,788.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,949. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $142,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 38.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.5% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

