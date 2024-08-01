Barclays Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $96.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.39. The stock had a trading volume of 852,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,098. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

