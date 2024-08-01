Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. Barrett Business Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.4 %

BBSI traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $36.60. 186,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,686. The firm has a market cap of $957.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBSI. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

