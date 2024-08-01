Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) PT Raised to $41.00 at Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $36.74. 40,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $961.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,192 shares in the company, valued at $864,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $2,399,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

