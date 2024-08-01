Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 343,772 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 478.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,706,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLCO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.86. 1,111,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,600. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

