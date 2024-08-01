Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Issues Earnings Results

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bausch + Lomb updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.86. 1,111,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,600. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.