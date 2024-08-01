Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,077 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 127.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 14.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRL traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.08. 13,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

