Bayesian Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 2,341.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,956. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

